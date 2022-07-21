Left Menu

Third Unaoil conviction quashed in London

A third man convicted in Britain over how oil contracts were secured in post-occupation Iraq has had his conviction overturned by a London court, further unravelling a high-profile bribery case prosecuted by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:29 IST
Third Unaoil conviction quashed in London
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A third man convicted in Britain over how oil contracts were secured in post-occupation Iraq has had his conviction overturned by a London court, further unravelling a high-profile bribery case prosecuted by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO). The SFO did not contest the appeal by Stephen Whiteley, 66, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said on Thursday. Two former co-defendants have already had their convictions overturned after senior judges ruled their trials had been unfair because of disclosure failings.

The SFO was commended for its "realistic approach" to the appeal, the spokeswoman added, as the agency's failings in the high-profile Unaoil bribery case were laid out again in a government-ordered review. Whiteley, sentenced to three years in jail in 2020, was convicted after a four-year investigation into how Unaoil, a consultancy once run by the prominent Ahsani family, helped major Western companies win energy projects in the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa over two decades.

London's Court of Appeal has already overturned the convictions of Whiteley's co-defendant Ziad Akle, a one-time Unaoil executive, and that of Paul Bond, a former manager at Dutch energy services firm SBM Offshore. A fourth defendant in the case pleaded guilty in 2019.

"Our investigation into Unaoil uncovered the payment of $17 million in bribes that were paid to win contracts worth $1.7 billion in Iraq and we're proud to have exposed this serious wrongdoing," an SFO representative said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022