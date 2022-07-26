Left Menu

Saudi crown prince says zero-carbon city NEOM will likely be listed in 2024

Updated: 26-07-2022 05:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 05:04 IST
Saudi crown prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman said early on Tuesday that the zero-carbon city that Saudi Arabia plans to build at NEOM will likely be publicly listed in 2024, al-Ekhbariya TV reported.

The crown prince added in remarks to reporters that all Public Investment Fund companies will be listed in the stock market.

