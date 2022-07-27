Left Menu

Iran's 4-month gas export revenue nearly $4 billion -ISNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-07-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 12:50 IST
Javad Owji Image Credit: Wikipedia
Iran's gas export revenue for the first four months of the Iranian year (March 21 to July 21) reached almost $4 billion, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Javad Owji as saying on Wednesday.

"We have collected close to $4 billion of gas exports for the first four months of the year, which is nearly as much as what was collected for the entire previous year," Owji said.

