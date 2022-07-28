Left Menu

Ethanol blending with petrol has increased 10 times in 8 years: PM Modi

PTI | Himmatnagar | Updated: 28-07-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 14:27 IST
Ethanol blending with petrol has increased 10 times in 8 years: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ethanol blending with petrol, which was 40 crore litres before 2014, has now increased to 400 crore litres.

The blending of ethanol with petrol has also increased the income of farmers, he said at a public rally after inaugurating various projects of the Sabar Dairy in Gujarat.

Modi said sustained efforts to increase the annual income of farmers in last eight years are showing results now.

Apart from farming, the promotion of allied business activities like cattle-rearing, fisheries and honey production has also increased the income of farmers, he said.

The PM also said that the government decided to ban plastic as cattle would consume it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022