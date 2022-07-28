Left Menu

Eskom and Netherlands sign letter of intent for pre-feasibility study

“These activities are complimentary and fulfil the aim of Eskom’s JET strategy to meet both decarbonisation and socio-economic goals,” the power utility said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:25 IST
Eskom and Netherlands sign letter of intent for pre-feasibility study
According to Eskom, the collaboration between it and the Netherlands is already beginning to bear fruit. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have signed a letter of intent which will pave the way forward for a pre-feasibility study for what it calls a "climate-smart, labour intensive agriculture/horticulture development" at the site of the Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga.

According to Eskom, the development study will explore an integrated and sustainable approach for the repurposing of the coal fired power station in accordance with the power producer's commitments towards greener energy production and South Africa's Just Energy Transition (JET).

"We are keen to assess all options for repurposing our sites that will ensure greater community involvement, innovative revenue creation and upliftment of the socio-economic standing of these areas.

"The aim of the study is to determine the most applicable, climate-smart, labour intensive farming and agricultural related repurposing opportunities for the Grootvlei Power Station site to create positive social, economic and environmental impact on the surrounding area whilst ensuring local community involvement and empowerment," Eskom said.

These repurposing opportunities will be employed in addition to the renewable energy repowering options that are currently being assessed for the site.

"These activities are complimentary and fulfil the aim of Eskom's JET strategy to meet both decarbonisation and socio-economic goals," the power utility said.

According to Eskom, the collaboration between it and the Netherlands is already beginning to bear fruit.

"The collaboration thus far has resulted in a Geographical Information Systems study of the Grootvlei area, a repurposing options assessment, a preliminary situational analysis of the property by horticulture experts and soil and water quality analyses by specialists," Eskom said.

It is envisioned that employees at power stations and surrounding local communities will be socially and economically impacted as coal fired power stations wind down operations in favour of green energy and Eskom said it is committed to making sure that they are not left behind but are empowered in different ways.

"Eskom's Just Energy Transition Office places equal importance on the transition to low carbon technologies and the ability to do so in a manner that is just.

"Eskom is therefore committed to ensuring that socio-economic and environmental benefits of transitioning are realised, that employees and communities are involved in finding the solutions and that the transition does not exacerbate the already high unemployment rate in our country but results in a net increase in sustainable jobs," the power supplier said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022