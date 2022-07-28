Himanshu Pathak appointed Director General of Indian Council of Agriculture Research
Senior scientist Himanshu Pathak was on Thursday appointed as Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education-cum-Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Secretary, DARE-cum-DG, ICAR), a personnel ministry order said.
Pathak is currently serving as Director, ICAR-National Institute of Abiotic Stress Management, Baramati, Maharashtra.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Pathak as the Secretary, DARE-cum-DG, ICAR, with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post by him till attaining the age of 60 years, the order said. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, is the apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture, including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences, in the entire country.
