Kremlin says West should pressure Ukraine to stop shelling nuclear station

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:01 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday that Western countries with influence over Ukraine should push Kyiv to stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for strikes on Europe's largest nuclear power station, which is controlled by Russian forces.

