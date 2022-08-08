Left Menu

A farmer and his wife were swept away in an overflowing major drain nullah in Maharashtras Yavatmal district on Monday morning, an official said.The incident took place in Warud Jahangir village and the deceased have been identified as Subhash Raut 55 and his wife Sulochna 50, he said.They were staying on their farm for the past two to three days to protect the crops from animals.

PTI | Yavatmal | Updated: 08-08-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 22:09 IST
Maha: Man, wife swept away in drain in Yavatmal
A farmer and his wife were swept away in an overflowing major drain (nullah) in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Monday morning, an official said.

The incident took place in Warud Jahangir village and the deceased have been identified as Subhash Raut (55) and his wife Sulochna (50), he said.

''They were staying on their farm for the past two to three days to protect the crops from animals. This morning, while returning, they got swept away in an overflowing nullah. It has been raining in the area since last night. Their bodies were found in the afternoon,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

