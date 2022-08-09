Left Menu

Nine killed in auto-bus collision in WB's Birbhum, PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased persons

Nine people were killed in a colllision between an autorickshaw and bus in the Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district in West Bengal on Tuesday.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-08-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 22:24 IST
Visual of the collision (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Nine people were killed in a colllision between an autorickshaw and bus in the Mallarpur police station area of Birbhum district in West Bengal on Tuesday. Following the incident Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.

"Nine people were killed in an auto and bus collision in Mallarpur police station area," said Dhiman Mitra, SDPO Rampurhat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed pain over the tragic accident. "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured," he said.

Modi also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Earlier on Sunday, 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers enroute the Jalpesh Temple got electrocuted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment. According to the police, the shocking accident may have taken place due to a fault in the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

