Father of TT player Naina Jaiswal files complaint against unknown person for harassing daughter on social media

Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal's father has filed a Police complaint against an unknown person for allegedly harassing her on social media. Gajarao Bhupal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cybercrime Crime Security here said a case was registered late last night.

"We have received a complaint from the father of International Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal stating that she was being harassed by some unknown person on Instagram. A case was registered late last night," he said. The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

