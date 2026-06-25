SK Hynix Aims for Historic $29.4 Billion Nasdaq Listing Amid AI Investment Boom

South Korea's SK Hynix plans a massive $29.4 billion U.S. stock market listing, positioning it among the largest globally. This move underscores strong global interest in AI-related stocks despite tech market volatility. Proceeds are earmarked for expanding its chip manufacturing capacity in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Koreas Sk Hynix Said On Wednesday It Plans To Raise Up To Billion Through A Us Stock Market Listing In What Would Be Among The Biggest Listings Globally | Updated: 25-06-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 09:53 IST
SK Hynix Aims for Historic $29.4 Billion Nasdaq Listing Amid AI Investment Boom
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SK Hynix, a leading South Korean memory chip manufacturer, announced plans to launch a $29.4 billion Initial Public Offering (IPO) through a U.S. stock market listing. The company aims to leverage the robust investor interest in AI stocks, potentially making it one of the largest stock market listings globally.

If successful, SK Hynix's listing would rank just behind SpaceX's recent $85.7 billion IPO, surpassing notable offerings from Saudi Aramco in 2019 and Alibaba in 2014. This reflects the substantial demand for investments in AI-driven equities, even as volatility affects tech and semiconductor markets.

The listing is strategically timed following significant equity issuances, such as SpaceX and expected upcoming IPOs from AI-centric firms like Anthropic and OpenAI. SK Hynix plans to use the raised capital to enhance its production facilities in South Korea, addressing the swelling demand for its high-performance memory chips used by leading tech firms.

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