Tech Surges: Micron's Earnings Drive China Stocks
China's stock market sees a rise, driven by the resurgence in tech stocks due to Micron's impressive earnings. However, Hong Kong shares drop to a one-year low amidst the rally.
China's stock market experienced an upswing on Thursday, primarily fueled by a resurgence in tech shares. The rally was driven by Micron's exceptional earnings report, which set a new milestone in the ongoing market momentum.
Despite the positive trend in China's tech sector, stocks in Hong Kong faced a downturn, plummeting to a one-year low. This contrasting performance highlights the varying dynamics within the broader Asian market.
The chipmaker Micron has played a pivotal role in breathing new life into tech stocks, sending investors into a frenzy as they capitalize on the latest record-breaking rally.