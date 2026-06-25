Tech Surges: Micron's Earnings Drive China Stocks

China's stock market sees a rise, driven by the resurgence in tech stocks due to Micron's impressive earnings. However, Hong Kong shares drop to a one-year low amidst the rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Stocks Climbed On Thursday As Tech Shares Resumed The Recordbreaking Rally Spurred By Chip Giant Microns Blowout Earnings Hong Kong Shares Tumbled To A Oneyear Low | Updated: 25-06-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 09:58 IST
Tech Surges: Micron's Earnings Drive China Stocks
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China's stock market experienced an upswing on Thursday, primarily fueled by a resurgence in tech shares. The rally was driven by Micron's exceptional earnings report, which set a new milestone in the ongoing market momentum.

Despite the positive trend in China's tech sector, stocks in Hong Kong faced a downturn, plummeting to a one-year low. This contrasting performance highlights the varying dynamics within the broader Asian market.

The chipmaker Micron has played a pivotal role in breathing new life into tech stocks, sending investors into a frenzy as they capitalize on the latest record-breaking rally.

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