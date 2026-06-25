Brazil Ventures into Panda Bonds Market

Brazil Plans To Issue Its Firstever Panda Bonds Within The Next Two To Three Months And Raise As Much As Billion Yuan Million

Brazil is preparing to enter China's domestic debt market by issuing its first-ever panda bonds, hoping to raise 5 billion yuan. Announced by Finance Minister Dario Durigan in Beijing, this marks a strategic move for the Latin American nation.

The issuance positions Brazil as the fifth sovereign entity to venture into this market within the past year. The plan aims to pave the way for Brazilian firms to better establish their presence in the world's second-largest economy.

The issuance, described as a 'test' by Durigan, remains unprecedented in its scope and ambitions, with details on its size previously unreported. The move underscores a growing financial relationship between Brazil and China as both nations seek to bolster economic ties.