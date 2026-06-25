Brazil Ventures into Panda Bonds Market

Brazil is set to issue its first-ever panda bonds to raise 5 billion yuan, aiming to deepen private sector ties with China. Finance Minister Dario Durigan announced the plan in Beijing, marking the country as the fifth sovereign issuer to enter China's domestic debt market in a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazil Plans To Issue Its Firstever Panda Bonds Within The Next Two To Three Months And Raise As Much As Billion Yuan Million | Updated: 25-06-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 10:18 IST
Brazil Ventures into Panda Bonds Market
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Brazil is preparing to enter China's domestic debt market by issuing its first-ever panda bonds, hoping to raise 5 billion yuan. Announced by Finance Minister Dario Durigan in Beijing, this marks a strategic move for the Latin American nation.

The issuance positions Brazil as the fifth sovereign entity to venture into this market within the past year. The plan aims to pave the way for Brazilian firms to better establish their presence in the world's second-largest economy.

The issuance, described as a 'test' by Durigan, remains unprecedented in its scope and ambitions, with details on its size previously unreported. The move underscores a growing financial relationship between Brazil and China as both nations seek to bolster economic ties.

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