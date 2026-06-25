Micron Sparks AI Market Revival with Strong Earnings

A Look At The Day Ahead In European And Global Markets From Ankur Banerjee Highstakes Earnings From Micron More Than Delivered By Outlining Strong Demand For Its Memory Chips And That Was Enough To Breathe Life Back Into An Aifuelled Rally As Investors Shrugged Off

Micron Technology's impressive earnings report has revitalized confidence in the AI-driven rally, temporarily allaying concerns about inflated valuations and demand. The firm's announcement of substantial commitments worth $22 billion for its memory chips reassured investors about the future of AI investments.

As a result, South Korean competitors SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics have experienced significant stock surges, lifting the KOSPI index and transforming the companies into trillion-dollar giants. Meanwhile, shifts in oil prices signal potential effects on inflation, but bond traders anticipate further Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Currency markets are notably impacted as the dollar reaches new heights, posing risks of intervention in yen markets if upcoming U.S. inflation data continues this trend. Key economic indicators, such as Germany's GfK consumer sentiment for July, will be closely watched on Thursday.