Har Ghar Tiranga: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara flags off cycle rally

The Chairman of State Bank of India, Dinesh Khara on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Mumbai to raise awareness about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:35 IST
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chairman of State Bank of India, Dinesh Khara on Saturday flagged off a cycle rally in Mumbai to raise awareness about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The campaign kicks off today.

"Over 200 people are participating in this cycle rally. We are celebrating the 75th year of independence and we are hoping to get our message across to everybody through this," Dinesh Khara said. A five-kilomete-long rally covered the route from SBI Corporate Centre, Nariman Point to Marine Drive and back.

"This is a moment of great pride and cheerfulness for us. The bank has closely witnessed the evolution of our country since Independence and aims to celebrate the glorious history, heroic achievements, and rich culture of our nation," Khara added. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. The initiative aims to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about Tricolour.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

