Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to freedom fighters on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constant efforts to upscale the pace of development in the state. Today, on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, the flag was hoisted at the Chief Minister's residence. Dhami administered the oath of national unity to all those present.

"This day is to remember the glorious saga of the greatness of the nation and the dedication of all the freedom fighters," Dhami said while addressing a public gathering on the occassion of the Independence Day. "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the respected brothers and sisters of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand on the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. On the occasion of Independence Day, I bow to the great freedom fighters, bravehearts of military and paramilitary forces, who sacrificed their lives for the country," Dhami said.

Dhami said that India today celebrates the 75th anniversary of Independence. The ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is dedicated to our great freedom fighters and brave soldiers, Dhami said. The Chief Minister said that the tricolour fluttering on all the houses of the country is giving the message of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" to the world. "The way, India faced COVID-19, it has been appreciated all over the world. The solution to many problems of the country, is possible only under the leadership of PM Modi ji," he said.

Highlighting that Prime Minister's special attachment towards Uttarakhand is not hidden from anyone, Dhami said that in the last eight years, projects worth more than 1 lakh 50 thousand crore rupees have been approved by the Central Government. Dhami said that Uttarakhand Integrated Horticulture Development Project approved by the Government of India will prove to be a milestone in the field of horticulture.

"Our government is working on the mantra of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction so that people get the benefits of schemes and their problems are resolved quickly," he said. (ANI)

