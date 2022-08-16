Left Menu

Medicine from the sky: Drone-based healthcare services launched in Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday successfully launched the first flight of drone service - 'medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district.

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday successfully launched the first flight of drone service - 'medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu "Drone Services Launched: Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India the world's drone hub, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to conduct a pilot project of using drones in healthcare, agriculture and disaster management in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF)".

"Based on the field assessment report, a pilot project 'Medicine from the Sky' is being rolled out on the occasion of Independence Day from Seppa, East Kameng district. As part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, happy to have virtually launched the pilot project," he said. He said the pilot project has been funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and executed by Bengaluru-based startup Redwing Labs.

"The pilot project funded by USAID and executed by Redwings Labs shall provide a clear picture on operational issues, financial feasibility and regulatory issues, based on which our govt shall make a policy and take steps for phased adoption of this emerging technology, the chief minister further said. He also shared a video of the drone flight's launch and wrote, "Successful launch of the first flight of drone service - 'medicine from the sky' from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district."

Earlier in May, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said that India will soon witness a higher number of industries embracing drone innovation to make India a global drone hub by 2030 adding that it will lead to a revolution that will touch the life of every citizen, realizing the PM's goal of an Aatmabirhar Bharat. In his address at the inaugural event of an experience studio on drones at NITI Aayog, Scindia said, "It is the resolve of PM Modi to make India the International Drone Hub leader by 2030. We have to lead the world in this field. Our Ministry is working along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant."

"It is imperative for us to boost the usage of drones in different industrial- and defence-related sectors to leverage the benefits of this technology, as highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are actively working towards making drone services easily accessible," he added. He further said in his speech that the government will enable the continuity of this accelerated drone adoption by easing drone regulations and through drone literacy via programmes such as Drone Shakti and Kisan Drones. The drone industry is set on exponential growth with the efforts and active participation of drone industry stakeholders and the Government of India. (ANI)

