Ukraine nuclear power company says Russian hackers attacked website

Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom said Russian-based hackers launched a major three-hour attack on its website on Tuesday but had not caused significant problems.

"The Russian group 'People's Cyber Army' carried out a cyber attack using 7.25 million bot users, who simulated hundreds of millions of views of the company's main page," Energoatom said in a statement. "(This) did not significantly affect operations of the Energoatom website."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)