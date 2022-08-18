Russia says Ukraine preparing a "provocation" during U.N. head visit to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant -RIA

Russia's Defence Ministry on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning a "provocation" at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Aug. 19 when U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guteres is due to visit, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

In a statement, the ministry said there are no Russian heavy weapons at the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant, or in the nearby districts.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, with both Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the shelling. Ukraine has said that Russia has deployed artillery in and around the plant.

