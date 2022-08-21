A Russian missile hit a residential area of a southern Ukrainian town not far from a nuclear power station, wounding 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said.

FIGHTING * The governor of the Mykolaiv region said four children were among those wounded in the missile strike, which damaged several private houses and a five-store apartment building in Voznesensk. The town is about 30 km (19 miles) from the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant (PNPP).

* A drone struck a building near the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on Saturday morning in the Russian-annexed region of Crimea, Moscow-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, describing the attack as "failed." Ukrainian media also reported explosions in nearby towns - including the resorts of Yevpatoriya, Olenivka and Zaozyornoye. * Britain's latest military intelligence assessment said there had been "only minimal changes in territorial control along the front line" over the past week.

* In the eastern Donbas region, Russian forces have approached the outskirts of the town of Bakhmut, but have not yet broken into the built-up area, the UK defence ministry said. It added Russia had not made any major efforts to advance in the Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv sectors, while in the southwest, neither Ukrainian nor Russian forces have made advances on the Kherson front line. * Russian forces continued offensive operations in the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, west of the Luhansk area held by pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine's General Staff said.

* Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said the incident could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat. ECONOMY

* U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets. He said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, more than 650,000 metric tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported. * Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, Turkey's Defence Ministry said, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a U.N.-brokered grain export deal to 27.

* The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said. * U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions during a call with Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas, the Treasury Department said.

DIPLOMACY * Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday, hours after G20 host Indonesia said President Vladimir Putin would attend the group's November summit in Bali.

* President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defence official said. (Compiled by William Mallard, Frances Kerry, Timothy Heritage and Simon Lewis)

