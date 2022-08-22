Germany must expect Russia to cut gas supply further - economy minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-08-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 10:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures but nonetheless faces a difficult time and must prepare for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.
"We still have a very critical winter ahead of us. We have to expect that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will further reduce the gas," Habeck told German broadcaster ARD from Canada, where he is on a three-day trip with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Robert Habeck
- Germany
- Habeck
- Russia
- Russian
- German
- Canada
- Vladimir
- Olaf Scholz
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president
Chess-Russian former deputy PM Dvorkovich re-elected FIDE president
Kosovo detains Russian journalist at the border