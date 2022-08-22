Left Menu

JinkoSolar's Sichuan plants halted temporarily due to power rationing

"JinkoSolar is currently unable to evaluate the extent to which its business operation and financial performance for full year 2022 will be affected," it added. A record-breaking heatwave in China's southwestern Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production.

China's JinkoSolar Holding Co's Sichuan manufacturing facilities have been halted temporarily by province-wide power rationing measures to ease electricity shortages in the region, the company said on Monday.

It "remains uncertain" how long the power rationing measures will persist and when the company's Sichuan manufacturing facilities can resume full production, JinkoSolar said in a statement. "JinkoSolar is currently unable to evaluate the extent to which its business operation and financial performance for the full year 2022 will be affected," it added.

A record-breaking heatwave in China's southwestern Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production. Producers of metals, chemicals, and other industrial goods are shutting factories or curbing output as power consumption is rationed to ensure sufficient supply to residents in Sichuan.

