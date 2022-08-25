Pakistani intruder shot at along IB in Jammu's Samba

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday shot a Pakistani intruder who attempted to smuggle narcotics across the International Border (IB) in the Samba area of Jammu. According to the BSF spokesperson, in the early hours of the day, an intruder who tried to cross the border was shot by BSF personnel after they noticed a suspicious movement from Pakistan's side.

The BSF troops immediately fired up on the intruder but the injured intruder managed to escape as the troops recovered blood stains from the spot. However, he left behind a huge amount of drugs which he was attempting to smuggle.

The official said that they recovered as many as eight Packets of dugs (Heroin) equalling around 8 kgs. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at nine locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan in connection with a case pertaining to the seizure of heroin that was smuggled into India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari in April end. The nine places raided by the NIA included the premises of the accused and suspects in New Delhi, Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tehri district of Uttarakhand and Jaipur district of Rajasthan.

Searches conducted at these locations led to the recovery of incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices, said the NIA. The case has links to the seizure of heroin that was smuggled into India through ICP, Attari on April 24 this year. The heroin consignment was concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi), sent by overseas suppliers based in Afghanistan.

This case was initially registered by the officials of the Customs Department at ICP Attari, Amritsar and the NIA registered the case on July 30 this year. (ANI)

