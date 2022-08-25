Both working reactors at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid after nearby fire- Energoatom
Fire damage to overhead power lines caused the remaining two operating reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine to be disconnected from the Ukrainian grid, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
