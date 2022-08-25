Left Menu

Both working reactors at occupied Ukrainian nuclear plant disconnected from grid after nearby fire- Energoatom

Updated: 25-08-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:44 IST
Fire damage to overhead power lines caused the remaining two operating reactors at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine to be disconnected from the Ukrainian grid, Ukraine's state nuclear company said on Thursday.

