Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid, Ukraine's Energoatom says
All six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine are still disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said.
Energoatom said electricity for the plant's own needs was currently being supplied through a power line from Ukraine's electricity system.
