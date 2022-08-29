Left Menu

IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdogs long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine is now on its way. IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Ukraines and Europes biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.The day has come, Grossi wrote on Twiter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEAs Support and Assistance Mission ...

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:06 IST
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog's long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine "is now on its way." IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has long sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Ukraine's and Europe's biggest, which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began.

"The day has come," Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA's "Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way." "We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," he wrote. "Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week." Grossi posted a picture of himself with 13 other experts.

Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022