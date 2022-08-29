PM asks IFS trainees to plan long term how they can be of use for country's growth

Left Menu

Talking about 2023 being the International Year of Millets, Modi discussed in detail how they can contribute to popularising millets so that Indian farmers can benefit, according to the statement. Modi also talked about LiFE Lifestyle for Environment and how one can bring about small changes in ones lifestyle to benefit the environment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exhorted officer trainees of the Indian Foreign Service to think and plan for the next 25 years about how they can grow themselves and be of use for the country's growth.

The officer trainees of the 2021 Batch of IFS called on Prime Minister Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In a freewheeling and informal interaction, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the IFS officer trainees on joining the service and said they will now get an opportunity to represent India on the world stage.

He discussed with them the reason behind joining the service, the statement said.

The prime minister exhorted the officer trainees to think and plan long term, for the next 25 years, about how they can grow themselves during this period and be of use for the growth of the country. Talking about 2023 being the International Year of Millets, Modi discussed in detail how they can contribute to popularising millets so that Indian farmers can benefit, according to the statement. He spoke about how millets are environment friendly and have health benefits also. Modi also talked about LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and how one can bring about small changes in one's lifestyle to benefit the environment. The officer trainees discussed the Panch Pran espoused by the prime minister in this year's Independence Day speech and gave inputs about how IFS officers can contribute towards their attainment, the statement said.

