CBI has found nothing in my locker, Sisodia
The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over. They have found nothing incriminating from searches of my locker or residence, Sisodia told reporters here.
- Country:
- India
The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Sisodia and his wife wre present at the time. The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over. ''I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence,'' Sisodia told reporters here.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manish Sisodia
- Sisodia
- Ghaziabad
- Delhi
- Punjab National Bank
- Vasundhara
ALSO READ
Delhi govt to bring food truck policy soon: Sisodia
90 per cent of Covid patients at Delhi hospitals doubly vaccinated, only 10 per cent took precaution dose: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Covid: People who have taken precaution dose are safer than others, says Sisodia
Revamp of road stretches: Non-compliance of safety standards will not be tolerated, says Sisodia
People who have taken precaution dose of Covid vaccines safer than others; Delhi govt has expedited booster dose inoculation: Manish Sisodia.