CBI has found nothing in my locker, Sisodia

The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over. They have found nothing incriminating from searches of my locker or residence, Sisodia told reporters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:46 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The CBI found nothing during its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. A four-member team of the CBI conducted the search at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, for nearly two hours. Sisodia and his wife wre present at the time. The CBI was acting under pressure, Sisodia told reporters after the search was over. ''I am happy that I got a clean chit from the CBI in searches today. They have found nothing (incriminating) from searches of my locker or residence,'' Sisodia told reporters here.

