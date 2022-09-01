Fighting erupts as Ukrainian troops deploy near Enerhodar - reports

Ukrainian assault troops have been spotted by Russian troops near the town Enerhodar and are now pinned down by Russian aviation, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday citing Russian-installed local city officials.

Enerhodar hosts the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, where an International Atomic Energy Agency mission was headed on Thursday to assess risks from the ongoing hostilities in the area.

