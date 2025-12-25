Left Menu

Naidu Pays Tribute to Vajpayee's Lasting Legacy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu honored former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizing his enduring influence on governance and democratic values. Naidu reflected on Vajpayee's integrity and leadership, acknowledging his pivotal role in shaping India's security and governance. Naidu attended a statue unveiling and commemorated Vajpayee’s contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, highlighting his lasting impact on India's governance and democratic principles. According to Naidu, Vajpayee's ideals continue to inspire and guide the nation's political values today.

Naidu emphasized Vajpayee's role in strengthening India's security and governance frameworks through visionary leadership that emphasized inclusivity and consensus. Reflecting on his personal relationship with Vajpayee, Naidu recounted working closely with the former prime minister, gaining insights into his wisdom and leadership qualities.

Highlighting Vajpayee's broad respect across political lines, Naidu noted his unwavering commitment to national interests and democratic values. Naidu, along with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended an event dedicated to unveiling Vajpayee's statue, celebrating his enduring influence on India's political landscape through the Atal-Modi Good Governance Yatra.

