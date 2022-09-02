Left Menu

Ukraine's grain exports down 54.5% so far in 2022/23 - ministry

The ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022 to June 2023 season included 2.59 million tonnes of corn, 1.19 million tonnes of wheat and 361,000 tonnes of barley. The volumes include 195,000 tonnes of grain exported so far in September versus 514,000 tonnes exported in the same period of last year.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:04 IST
Ukraine's grain exports down 54.5% so far in 2022/23 - ministry

Ukraine's grain exports are down 54.5% year-on-year in the 2022/23 season so far at 4.16 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The country's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Three Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey. The ministry data showed that exports so far in the July 2022 to June 2023 season included 2.59 million tonnes of corn, 1.19 million tonnes of wheat and 361,000 tonnes of barley.

The volumes include 195,000 tonnes of grain exported so far in September versus 514,000 tonnes exported in the same period of last year. The government has said Ukraine could harvest at least 50 million tonnes of grain this year, compared with a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower grain yields.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022