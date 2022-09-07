Left Menu

IAEA Zaporizhzhia report fails to set out next steps - Ukraine presidential adviser

The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant describes the Russian presence at the facility but fails to set out what should happen next, an adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday. "The key part is missing in (IAEA director general) Mr. Grossi's report: There is no definite algorithm of what we must do," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters. "It says both sides have to negotiate, but it doesn't say that Russian troops must vacate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 17:40 IST
IAEA Zaporizhzhia report fails to set out next steps - Ukraine presidential adviser
The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant describes the Russian presence at the facility but fails to set out what should happen next, an adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday.

"The key part is missing in (IAEA director general) Mr. Grossi's report: There is no definite algorithm of what we must do," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, told Reuters.

"It says both sides have to negotiate, but it doesn't say that Russian troops must vacate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It doesn't mention a 10-15 km demilitarisation area," he added.

