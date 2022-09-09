Morocco plans $213 million farming project in Western Sahara

Morocco is seeking investors for a $213 million agriculture project in the disputed territory of Western Sahara irrigated by a wind-powered desalination plant. The project aims to turn 52 square kilometres of unused land near the city of Dakhla into farms growing fruit, vegetables and animal feed, according to an Agriculture Ministry tender launched on Friday.

The project will be 77% state-funded and is part of a $7 billion development plan unrolled by Morocco in 2015 to upgrade Western Sahara's infrastructure, including the construction of a $1 billion port in Dakhla. While Morocco regards the territory as its own, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front movement seeks its independence.

The wind-powered desalination plant, part of a wider series of projects aimed at countering water scarcity that has hit Morocco's agricultural output, was approved last year.

