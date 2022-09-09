Left Menu

Morocco plans $213 million farming project in Western Sahara

Morocco is seeking investors for a $213 million agriculture project in the disputed territory of Western Sahara irrigated by a wind-powered desalination plant. While Morocco regards the territory as its own, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front movement seeks its independence. The wind-powered desalination plant, part of a wider series of projects aimed at countering water scarcity that has hit Morocco's agricultural output, was approved last year.

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:06 IST
Morocco plans $213 million farming project in Western Sahara
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco is seeking investors for a $213 million agriculture project in the disputed territory of Western Sahara irrigated by a wind-powered desalination plant. The project aims to turn 52 square kilometres of unused land near the city of Dakhla into farms growing fruit, vegetables and animal feed, according to an Agriculture Ministry tender launched on Friday.

The project will be 77% state-funded and is part of a $7 billion development plan unrolled by Morocco in 2015 to upgrade Western Sahara's infrastructure, including the construction of a $1 billion port in Dakhla. While Morocco regards the territory as its own, the Algeria-backed Polisario Front movement seeks its independence.

The wind-powered desalination plant, part of a wider series of projects aimed at countering water scarcity that has hit Morocco's agricultural output, was approved last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022