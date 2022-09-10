UP: 3 persons arrested in connection with cyber fraud in Kanpur

Left Menu

Three people were arrested in connection with cyber fraud in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, according to the police on Saturday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 21:12 IST
Kanpur Police Commissioner, BP Jogdand (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three people were arrested in connection with cyber fraud in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, according to the police on Saturday. "Here, some Chinese companies used to lure people via social media to invest in the name of commodity exchanges, cryptocurrencies. When an Indian invests a large amount of money in it, the website crashes and money is gone," said Kanpur Police Commissioner, BP Jogdand.

According to DCP Crime, Salman Raj Patil, names of companies were coming forward with the progress of the investigation. "Three Indians attached to this group have been nabbed. We've recovered laptops and mobile sim cards from the three arrested accused. As we move forward in the investigation, names of companies are coming forward, and more links are coming forward," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

