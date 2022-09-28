Left Menu

Algeria's Sonatrach to supply Italy's Enel with more gas in 2022

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:16 IST
Algeria's Sonatrach to supply Italy's Enel with more gas in 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (SONATRACH)
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Algeria's Sonatrach has agreed to supply Italian utility Enel with additional volumes of gas in 2022, Sonatrach CEO Tewfik Hakkar told reporters on Wednesday.

Italy is expected to receive 25.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Algeria this year, up from 20.9 bcm in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022