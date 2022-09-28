Algeria's Sonatrach to supply Italy's Enel with more gas in 2022

Algeria's Sonatrach has agreed to supply Italian utility Enel with additional volumes of gas in 2022, Sonatrach CEO Tewfik Hakkar told reporters on Wednesday.

Italy is expected to receive 25.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Algeria this year, up from 20.9 bcm in 2021.

