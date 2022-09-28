PM Modi to lay foundation stone of several development projects at Bhavnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the World's First CNG Terminal and of brownfield port at Bhavnagar on September 29. "The city of Bhavnagar has a glorious history and exceptional culture. At a programme in Bhavnagar, development works worth Rs 5200 crore will either be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stone would be laid. These works are linked to energy, water supply and ports," PM Modi tweeted.

Modi said the water supply projects would help farmers of the region. "Bhavnagar is all set to get a CNG Terminal and brownfield port project. The economic benefits of these would be immense. The water supply projects are going to help our hardworking farmers," PM Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar, which is spread over 20 acres and has been built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. He further said that the Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar is going to be a landmark of the city. It will ignite curiosity towards science and innovation among the youth. The Centre would have several thematic galleries as well.

"The Regional Science Centre in Bhavnagar is going to be a landmark of the city. It will ignite curiosity towards science and innovation among the youth. The Centre would have several thematic galleries as well," added PM Modi in another tweet. As per a press release from Prime Minister's Office, during the programme, Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects including package 7 of Sauni Yojna link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd.) project; and lay foundation stone of projects including package 9 of Sauni Yohna link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others.

Earlier on September 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a modern 750-bed hospital in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and said that the health facilities were made available for crores of people under the PM Modi-led government. Addressing the event Shah highlighted the massive coverage under the Ayushman Yojana. (ANI)

