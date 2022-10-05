A minor fire brought under control at Kuwait's Mina Abdullah refinery -KNPC
Kuwait's KNPC tweeted on Wednesday that a minor fire was brought under control at Mina Abdullah refinery, yet production and exports were not affected.
It added the fire resulted in one injury among workers.
