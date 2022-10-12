Left Menu

Putin says Russia could send Nord Stream gas to the Black Sea for gas hub in Turkey

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:57 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect Nord Stream gas supplies to the Black Sea, and even set up a major gas hub for Europe in Turkey.

Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Putin said that Russia would continue to expand the geography of its gas supplies, while also moving further towards making energy supply settlements in local currencies.

