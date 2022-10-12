Putin says Russia could send Nord Stream gas to the Black Sea for gas hub in Turkey
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect Nord Stream gas supplies to the Black Sea, and even set up a major gas hub for Europe in Turkey.
Speaking at the Moscow Energy Week conference, Putin said that Russia would continue to expand the geography of its gas supplies, while also moving further towards making energy supply settlements in local currencies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sweden issues warning of two gas leaks on Nord Stream 1 pipeline
Europe's STOXX 600 opens higher after three-day selloff; Nexi shines
Nord Stream says three offshore gas pipelines damaged in one day
ANALYSIS-Central Europe's policymakers try to call time on rate hikes
WRAPUP 1-Mystery gas leaks hit major Russian undersea gas pipelines to Europe