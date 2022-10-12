Left Menu

Country's first slender loris habitat in Karur, Dindigul districts of TN notified

Accordingly, forest areas measuring 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts have been identified as important habitats for slender loris in Tamil Nadu.The move fulfils the State governments announcement in the Assembly to establish the first-ever wildlife sanctuary for slender lorises in the country.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:00 IST
Country's first slender loris habitat in Karur, Dindigul districts of TN notified
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu government has notified the country's first Kadavur slender loris sanctuary covering 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts of the State, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Wednesday.

Slender lorises are small nocturnal mammals and are arboreal in nature, as they spend most of their life on trees. The species, listed as endangered as per the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), acts as a biological predator to pests of agricultural crops and benefits farmers.

The species has a wide range of ecological role and importance to play in the terrestrial eco system, said Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department.

Posting a photo of a slender loris, the Chief Minister tweeted ''Happy to announce that the government of Tamil Nadu has notified India's first "Kadavur Slender Loris Sanctuary" covering an area of 11,806 hectares in Karur & Dindigul Districts.'' The sanctuary would play an important role in conservation of slender loris and yet another milestone in conservation efforts, he added.

Thanking the Chief Minister for the initiative, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said, ''It is great news for conservation of these shy and enigmatic mammals.'' With his guidance and support, Tamil Nadu is setting new benchmarks in conservation of endangered wild species, she said and assured that the department would strive to make the Kadavur slender loris sanctuary a landmark in conservation.

The government notified the first slender loris sanctuary today after obtaining the approval of Stalin.

''The survival of the species depends on its habitat improvement, conservation efforts and mitigation of threats. Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to conserve the endangered slender loris species,'' Supriya Sahu said in a release here. Accordingly, forest areas measuring 11,806 hectares in Karur and Dindigul districts have been identified as important habitats for slender loris in Tamil Nadu.

The move fulfils the State government's announcement in the Assembly to establish the first-ever wildlife sanctuary for slender lorises in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022