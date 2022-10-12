IIT Kharagpur inks MoU with ONGC's drilling institute for research

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has signed a memorandum of understanding with an institute of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to undertake several collaborative research and development projects.

The MoU with the Institute of Drilling Technology, Dehradun, was signed earlier this week. There are certain other processes that are needed to be formalised before the collaborative move was announced, an IIT Kharagpur spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will highlight the industrial and interdisciplinary research efforts that are undertaken at the Deysarkar Centre of Excellence in Petroleum Engineering (DCEPE), the IIT Kharagpur said in a statement.

One of the R&D projects for development of thermally-stable drilling fluids has already been initiated by DCEPE professor Sandeep Kulkarni as principal investigator.

Several such collaborative projects would be initiated between the two institutions in drilling, drilling fluids, cementing fluids and completion fluids, it said.

The IDT provides techno-economic expertise and solutions to various problems faced by the ONGC. Its objective is to promote cost-effective activities of exploration and production, according to the ONGC website.

Suman Chakraborty, dean of R&D at IIT Kharagpur, said the MoU would provide a new perspective to the lab-to-market translational research initiatives.

It will keep the academia, R&D and industry in a uniquely-threaded framework that is rare in the national context, Chakraborty said.

IIT Kharagpur director V K Tewari said these industry-academia collaborations would entail robust technological development in holistic domains and enable the students to be industry-ready.

