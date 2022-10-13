Left Menu

Y+ security granted to Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi after death threats post meeting RSS chief

All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has been granted Y+ category security after he received multiple threats after he termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the 'Father of the Nation'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 11:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 11:19 IST
Y+ security granted to Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi after death threats post meeting RSS chief
Mohan Bhagwat met with Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has been granted Y+ category security after he received multiple threats after he termed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat as the 'Father of the Nation'. Ilyasi met Bhagwat on September 22 and called him 'Rashtra Pita' and added that the RSS chief had visited Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in north Delhi at his invitation.

"I thank the Government of India for the Y+ category security which has been granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs," Ilyasi told ANI, adding that he still stands by what he had said. Iliyasi further said that he had been receiving threats over the phone from England, Dubai and Kolkata and following this, he lodged a case at Tilak Lane police station, and also gave this information to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries of the RSS met Umar Ahmed Ilyasi at a mosque in New Delhi. The meeting was held at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and lasted for more than an hour. "Ever since Mohan Bhagwat has come to our mosque, I have been getting threatening calls continuously. I received a threatening call from England on 23 September saying that now you will burn in the fire of Hell. You will not be alive," Ilyasi told ANI.

"I called Mohan Bhagwat to the mosque and called him 'Rashtra-pita' & 'Rashtra-Rishi', so I am being threatened. Some fundamentalists do not like peace, love, or peace in the country, these are the same people," he stated. He stated that he is not going to bow down to these threats and that he will not take back his statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022