UAE energy minister: OPEC+ latest decision was unanimous and purely technical
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 02:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that the latest OPEC+ decision to cut output by 2 million barrels per day was "a pure technical decision".
He added in a tweet that the decision was "unanimously approved ... with no political intentions whatsoever".
Also Read: Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
Advertisement