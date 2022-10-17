UAE energy minister: OPEC+ latest decision was unanimous and purely technical

United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that the latest OPEC+ decision to cut output by 2 million barrels per day was "a pure technical decision".

He added in a tweet that the decision was "unanimously approved ... with no political intentions whatsoever".

