UAE energy minister: OPEC+ latest decision was unanimous and purely technical

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-10-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 02:28 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Sunday that the latest OPEC+ decision to cut output by 2 million barrels per day was "a pure technical decision".

He added in a tweet that the decision was "unanimously approved ... with no political intentions whatsoever".

