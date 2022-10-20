Left Menu

Odisha mandates cancer as "Reportable Disease"

The Odisha Government has declared disease cancer as a "Reportable Disease", thus making mandatory reporting of all cases by all hospitals, clinical and radiological Labs and any other healthcare institutions providing related diagnostic treatments.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 20-10-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 18:44 IST
The Odisha Government has declared cancer as a "Reportable Disease", thus making mandatory reporting of all cases by all hospitals, clinical and radiological Labs and any other healthcare institutions providing related diagnostic treatments. "Estimation of cancer burden and its distribution with respect to time place person is important to mobilise resources for prevention and control and reducing mortalities attributed to it," an official notification put out by the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The prevalence of particular types of cancer in some geographies needs proper attention, it said. "The Govt. of Odisha, after due consideration of the matter has also found it imperative that all diagnosed cancer incidences should be reported to the appropriate authority for early detection and treatment of disease," the notification said.

In addition to that, Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) has started in Khordha district of Odisha since October 15, 2022 from the NISER Bhubaneswar campus with support from c, Mumbai, Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. (ANI)

