Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday they attacked Saudi Arabia's Jeddah ‌port and two gas facilities in the oil-rich Eastern Province as hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group intensify. The Houthis had threatened earlier on Sunday that they would strike Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including in Jeddah, in retaliation for what they said was a Saudi attack on a major fuel terminal in Houthi-held territory in ‌western Yemen.

Saudi Arabian authorities have not confirmed or issued any statement regarding a Houthi attack. The latest developments point to a further escalation in fighting between ‌the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported that Saudi Arabia had attacked Ras Isa, the main port for fuel imports into Houthi-controlled areas, in Yemen's western Hodeidah province. The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said in a statement on Sunday that it destroyed five "operational capabilities" linked to Houthis at the port. It had earlier called on civilians ⁠to evacuate ​the port for their safety.

Ras Isa served ⁠as a crude oil export terminal before war broke out in Yemen in 2014 and has been targeted by both the United States and Israel. US forces struck Ras Isa in April 2025 ⁠in an operation to cut off the Houthis' main fuel source and deprive the group of revenue. Israel also struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports in July 2025, saying ​it was responding to repeated Houthi attacks on Israel.

HOUTHIS URGE SHIPS TO LEAVE SAUDI PORTS The Houthis on Sunday urged shipping companies to withdraw their ⁠vessels immediately from Saudi Red Sea ports and called on workers and civilians in the vicinity to evacuate.

The group issued similar warnings earlier this month, when the Saudi-led coalition struck Yemen's Hodeidah port, ⁠a ​major gateway for commercial imports and humanitarian aid serving millions of people in Houthi-controlled areas. The Houthis also claimed an attack on a port in Saudi Arabia's southern Jazan province last week.

Hostilities have intensified since the Houthis advanced towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of ⁠Aden. The group has stepped up attacks on Saudi airports, ports and energy facilities, while the kingdom has intensified airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Yemen's war began ⁠in late 2014 when the Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene in support of the internationally recognised government. A UN-brokered truce agreed to in 2022 largely held until fighting resumed in July of this year, worsening a long-running humanitarian crisis in Yemen.