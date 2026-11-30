Kimi Antonelli offered repeatedly to hand victory to Mercedes teammate George Russell before taking his ​10th win of the season in Qatar on Sunday. The team declined the ​offer and the luckless Russell, hopes dashed by debris ‌lodged ​inside his car, would have refused anyway but it was still a significant moment from a confident 20-year-old who has taken Formula One by storm to become the youngest ever champion.

Russell started the season as title favourite but the Briton ‌went into the penultimate race lagging fourth in the standings, 40 points behind Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen with only 50 to be won. Accepting Antonelli's offer would have only added to the hurt, and created a painful footnote for future historians of the sport -- as has been the case with past incidents of race wins gifted ‌by one top dog teammate to another who poses no meaningful threat.

In the end, Verstappen took the points he needed to be sure of finishing the ‌season as overall runner-up, and a Russell victory would not have changed anything. "Obviously, as a team, we're trying to help George for the championship, and we know how important it is for the team as well," said Antonelli, Italy's first champion since 1953.

"So I was willing to give it (the lead) back, knowing the situation, but then the team said that it was fine, and I just kept ⁠on with ​my race." Russell had started on pole position ⁠but collected debris on the second lap, with Racing Bulls rookie Arvid Lindblad demolishing a polystyrene marker and scattering fragments across the track while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar also suffered front wing damage.

In ⁠a race of Mercedes domination, Russell stretched his lead at the first pitstop during a virtual safety car period when Antonelli had to wait his turn and was still ahead when ​he came in for the second time on lap 35 knowing he would lose time for the team to clear the debris. That proved only partially ⁠successful and Antonelli took the lead, pulling away rapidly. Aware of the circumstances, and with both titles already won by Mercedes who were heading for another one-two, he enquired what he should do.

"Let me know ⁠if ​you want me to let him by at the end," he said over the radio. "No action at the moment," he was told by race engineer Peter Bonnington. "We've looked at the situation. At the moment, George is a bit too far behind so we'll just hold position. But thanks for the thought."

"Well OK. Just ⁠let me know what you want me to do," replied the champion. Antonelli asked again on the last lap if he should slow and let Russell win but ⁠the Briton was some 30 seconds behind ⁠at that point.

"If I was asked I was willing to give the position," he explained later. "I asked a couple of times as well to prepare myself, because obviously the gap was quite big. "You've got to feel for him because he was ‌unlucky with that and ‌that's why I felt like I was willing to give the position."