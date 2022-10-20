Left Menu

EU states will have very intense talks regarding the Iberian energy model - Estonia's PM

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 19:11 IST
EU states will have very intense talks regarding the Iberian energy model - Estonia's PM
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union member states will have very intense talks regarding the Iberian energy model, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday as she arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"The discussion is going to be very intense." she said, adding that it doesn't necessarily address the concern that there might be less energy on the market.

On common fiscal instruments, she said that the issue needs to be addressed on EU level and decide who pays for it and how funds are used.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022