EU states will have very intense talks regarding the Iberian energy model - Estonia's PM

European Union member states will have very intense talks regarding the Iberian energy model, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Thursday as she arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

"The discussion is going to be very intense." she said, adding that it doesn't necessarily address the concern that there might be less energy on the market.

On common fiscal instruments, she said that the issue needs to be addressed on EU level and decide who pays for it and how funds are used.

