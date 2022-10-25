Left Menu

Jakson Green to invest Rs 22,400 cr to set up green hydrogen, green ammonia project in Rajasthan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 11:30 IST
Jakson Green has inked a pact to invest Rs 22,400 crore to set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia project, in phases, in Rajasthan.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the government of Rajasthan to this effect, Jakson Green said in a statement.

Jakson Green will set up a 3,65,000 tons per annum Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia plant along with an integrated hybrid renewable power complex in a phase wise manner, it stated.

The project is expected to generate over 32,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across various phases of the scale-up, planned between 2023 and 2028, it claimed.

The MoU was signed by Vish Iyer, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Jakson Green and Bhaskar S Sawant, Principal Secretary of Energy to the government of Rajasthan.

''This agreement with Jakson Green is further testimony to the state's investor centric policies,'' Sawant said.

The government of Rajasthan would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others, it informed.

''We truly appreciate the government of Rajasthan for this partnership and for demonstrating their vision in positioning the state as a favoured green hydrogen hub by extending their utmost co-operation to our project,'' Bikesh Ogra, Founding Promoter, Managing Director & CEO of Jakson Green said.

Jakson Green has recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the Independent Hydrogen & Ammonia Production and Electrolyser manufacturing space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

