Monsoon Havoc: Torrential Rains Flood Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

Heavy monsoon rains devastated parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, flooding towns, cutting off roadways, and stranding many people. While some routes in Gujarat began to clear, numerous areas remain submerged, causing significant disruptions. Rescue efforts were underway in both states to evacuate stranded individuals affected by rising water levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 11:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 11:32 IST
Monsoon Havoc: Torrential Rains Flood Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh
Waterlogging in Gujarat's Dhanera area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In Gujarat's town of Mangrol, an unprecedented rainfall of 21 inches within four hours led to severe flooding, disrupting connectivity and submerging primary routes. The downpour resulted in waist-deep waterlogging, halting traffic between Mangrol and neighboring cities like Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Dwarka.

Despite a cessation of rain 14 hours prior, water levels continued to obstruct the Mangrol-Keshod road, impacting vehicular motion significantly for nearly 24 hours. With water levels receding, limited vehicular movement resumed on certain roads, although connectivity to key cities remains restricted due to persistent flooding.

Monsoon rains also affected Gujarat's Banaskantha district and parts of Maharashtra and Jamnagar's Dhrol area, stranding residents and even schoolchildren. Rescuers in Samdhiyala village successfully aided individuals trapped by rising waters. In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, continuous rains elevated river levels, prompting rescue teams to evacuate 16 villagers from Bhanpur.

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