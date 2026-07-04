Bengaluru Bus Collision Leaves Multiple Injured Near KR Circle

In a significant mishap on Saturday morning, two Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses collided in the bustling city near KR Circle, injuring several passengers.

Local authorities reported that one of the buses rear-ended the other during its route. As a result, the passengers and one of the bus drivers sustained injuries.

Those injured in the accident were promptly taken to St Martha's Hospital. The driver suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Authorities are currently investigating the incident as more details emerge.