Bengaluru Bus Collision Leaves Multiple Injured Near KR Circle
Two buses from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation collided near KR Circle, resulting in injuries to passengers and one critically injured driver. The injured were taken to St Martha's Hospital for treatment. Police investigations continue to uncover more details about the accident.
- Country:
- India
In a significant mishap on Saturday morning, two Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses collided in the bustling city near KR Circle, injuring several passengers.
Local authorities reported that one of the buses rear-ended the other during its route. As a result, the passengers and one of the bus drivers sustained injuries.
Those injured in the accident were promptly taken to St Martha's Hospital. The driver suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized. Authorities are currently investigating the incident as more details emerge.
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