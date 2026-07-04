PM Modi Unveils State-of-the-Art Terminal at Jodhpur Airport, Strengthens Regional Aviation with UDAN Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a state-of-the-art terminal at Jodhpur Airport, emphasizing advances in regional air travel through the revamped UDAN scheme. The event, attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, marks a notable step in boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi is set to visit Balotra, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation for a range of development projects valued at ₹1.06 lakh crore and address a public gathering. The projects are expected to catalyze further economic activity.

The newly built terminal, with a capacity to accommodate 2 million passengers annually, melds Rajasthani heritage architecture with modern design principles. Constructed at a cost of ₹480 crore, the terminal prioritizes sustainability with energy-efficient and water-saving features, aiming for a 5-Star GRIHA rating.

The enhanced UDAN scheme, backed by a substantial ₹28,840 crore investment over the next 10 years, seeks to improve regional connectivity, making air travel more accessible. By ensuring comprehensive aviation network expansion, the initiative supports the vision of 'Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik' and strengthens the country's civil aviation sector.